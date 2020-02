SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi rollover has blocked interstate traffic in Summit County Thursday morning.

“Crews are still on scene at EB I-84 to EB I-80 bridge in #EchoJunction, where @UDOTTRAFFIC reports a semi rolled around 8 a.m.,” a tweet from Summit County says.

“Traffic coming from Morgan/Henefer areas is being directed to Coalville exit 162. Drivers can turn around and re-enter EB I-80 to Evanston. @UTHighwayPatrol”

The estimated clearance time is 10 a.m.