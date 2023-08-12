Semi rollover in Weber Canyon 2nd in 17 days

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck rollover near the mouth of Weber Canyon kept responders busy for three hours Friday morning.

No injuries resulted, the driver having “self-extricated” through the truck’s broken windshield, according to a press release from Mountain Green Fire Protection District posted just before noon.

In addition to Mountain Green fire, units from the Weber Fire District and South Weber Fire Department in Davis County responded. Five Utah Highway Patrol troopers provided traffic control. An accident recovery business were on scene for nearly three hours for mop-up and to right the semi truck and trailer.

The rollover came in the same area as another semi rollover 17 days earlier, according to the Mountain Green statement, a few miles from the canyon mouth. “Another day, another semi rollover in the unfortunately ‘normal spot’, I-84 westbound before the power plant.