Semi rollover shuts down northbound I-15 at Exit 2 near St.George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 is being rerouted off the freeway at Exit 2, north of the Utah/Arizona border, due to a semi rollover.

Drivers may use Brigham Road to access the I-15 on-ramp at Exit 4, or use the Southern Parkway to get around the crash, according to information from the St. George Police Department.

According to UDOT, clearance time is estimated at 1:15 a.m. Friday

