Semi rolls over in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck rolled onto its side Tuesday in a Garden City area that has a history of similar crashes.

The truck was eastbound on U.S.-89 at about 6 a.m., approaching an intersection with Bear Lake Boulevard, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The driver stated that he had an equipment issue causing him to not be able to stop. He tried to turn left at the intersection but it rolled onto the passenger side. No injuries were sustained. The trailer was loaded with water bottles.”

Most of the bottles stayed in the trailer, Roden said.

“They have the intersection closed but the detour isn’t long. Just down the side street and back on. They are working to upright the truck and trailer,” Roden said at 10:30 a.m.