Semi rolls over, spills load of beer near Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi rollover on Wednesday afternoon near Mountain Green resulted in a landscape strewn with cans and cartons of Bud Light.

“Mountain Green, Weber and Morgan Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a rolled over semi on I-84 at about 1 p.m. today,” said a post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“First arriving Mountain Green Engine 131 was confronted with a very ‘foamy’ sight: hundreds of cases of beer that flew out of the top of the semi and onto the shoulder. Fortunately the driver was unhurt and had self-extricated with the help of some passing truckers.”

Firefighters assisted by controlling leaking oil, the post says.

“The road remained partially blocked until past 7 p.m. due to the messy cleanup.”