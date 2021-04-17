Semi rolls, spills onions in Logan Canyon

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi overturned Saturday in Logan Canyon, and spilled its load.

Its load was bagged onions, which spilled over the side of the roadway. Some of the bags split open, adding to the pungent vegetables’ spread and aroma.

“Units from station 71 responded to an over turned Semi in Logan Canyon today,” said a Facebook post issued just after noon on Saturday.

“Happy to report only minor injuries to the driver.”

