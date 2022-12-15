Semi-trailer truck driver suffers critical internal injuries from load shift in Ogden incident

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-trailer truck driver was transported to an area hospital Thursday after an accident that left him with critical internal injuries.

Lt. Will Farr, Ogden City Police, said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of 1300 Hinckley Drive. The semi was eastbound.

“The cars in front of him began to slow down, so he put on his brakes and the load in the back of his vehicle shifted and it went into the cab and struck him,” Farr told Gephardt Daily. “He went to a local hospital with critical injuries.”

Farr declined to elaborate on the type of load the truck was hauling.

No other vehicles or drivers were impacted during the incident, he said.

Besides Ogden City Police, Ogden City Fire crews assisted at the scene, and additional law enforcement agencies helped with traffic control, Farr said.

By 12:45 p.m., the scene had been cleared and traffic patterns returned to normal.