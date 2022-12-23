First responder killed, second critically injured at scene of I-80 truck crash outside Rawlins

RAWLINS, Wyoming, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first responder was killed and a second critically injured at the scene of a previous truck crash on Interstate-80.

The tragedy came in the early morning hours Wednesday just west of Rawlins, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol posting on social media.

“On December 21st, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming,” according to WHP. “At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.

“At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash.

“While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance.

“One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries.”

The first responder who died was has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.