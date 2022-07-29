Semi-truck destroyed in early morning fire on I-15

NEW HARMONY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies joined forces early Friday morning to dowse a raging truck fire on northbound I-15.

New Harmony firefighters teamed up with members of Hurricane Fire Department and Washington County firefighters about 1:06 a.m. after reports of the conflagration at the side of the highway near mile marker 35.

“We arrived on scene with 3 units, our Engine, Tender and Squad,” the New Harmony Fire Association said in post on Facebook.

“We were able to provide needed water to both of the Hurricane and Washington engines on scene. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could extend into the nearby brush.

“We enjoy the chance to work closely with other first responders in the area,” NHFA wrote.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.