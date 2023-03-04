Weber Canyon semi-truck fire brings drama, minor injury and quip

MORGAN, Utah, Mar. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A blown engine briefly lit up the night sky when it caused a semi-truck and trailer to catch fire in Weber Canyon.

“A blown turbo on a semi caused an engine fire that quickly consumed the entire cab and trailer,” the Mountain Green Fire Protection District posted online about the Wednesday night conflagration.”Your Mountain Green volunteer firefighters were called to assist Morgan County Fire & EMS at the Morgan exit.

“We provided water and extra tools, including saws to cut open the burning trailer. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Morgan County Fire & EMS posted its account under the headline: “Long-haul truck driver escapes flames as fire consumes his tractor and trailer.”

The 7:49 p.m. incident came at the Interstate-84 off-ramp at the city of Morgan. “The truck was fully involved as firefighters arrived on this busy intersection of Morgan. Firefighters worked for several hours fighting the blaze in cold weather and high canyon winds. The off-ramp was closed for a time, forcing residence to take an alternate route.”

The operator of the truck is a 40-year veteran driver and was on his way to completing his last haul driving this big rig before retiring, Morgan fire said. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for observation.

“He was heard saying, ‘I guess this is my way of going out in flames.’ We wish him the best.”