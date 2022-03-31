Semi truck rollover closes I-80 eastbound near Grantsville

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck rollover has closed eastbound traffic on I-80 outside Grantsville.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the accident happened about 8 a.m. when the truck, which was hauling food, ended up on its side.

Roden said there were no reports of serious injury and the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

Roden said the truck has blocked both lanes of eastbound traffic near mile marker 77 and it would be a while before crews could reopen the road.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the accident took place approximately three miles east of the State Route 196/Skull Valley Road.

“Plan travel and expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway,” UDOT said.

Estimated clearance was about two hours as of 9:30 a.m.