Semi’s Hazmat spill blocks I-84 in Morgan County for hours

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic was snarled for multiple hours Tuesday after a semi hauling a tanker trailer on Interstate 84 near Croydon overturned and spilled its cargo of an emulsion substance, sparking a hazmat response.

The westbound tanker left its lane, and went onto the right shoulder, then overturned, according to information shared by Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street.

“The semi came to rest upside down,” his statement says. “The tanker was filled with an emulsion substance that was leaking. Both directions of I-84 were shut down.”

The Utah Department of Transportation originally ordered a hard closure.

“The semi driver was not injured, and fatigue is suspected as a factor in the crash,” Street said.