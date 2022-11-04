Semi-trailer fire in Ogden sends 1 to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after a semi-trailer caught fire early Friday in Ogden.

Fire crews were dispatched at 1:12 a.m. to a semi on fire in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a news release from the Ogden Fire Department.

Smoke and fire was coming from the semi’s engine compartment and sleeping quarters when firefighters arrived, the release states.

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished within 15 minutes,” according to the news release.

Damage to the semi is estimated at $80,000, fire officials said. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, the release states.

The driver’s condition was not provided.