Sen. Deirdre Henderson, Spencer Cox’s running mate in gubernatorial race, shares COVID-19 diagnosis

UTAH, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Deirdre Henderson, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor under gubernatorial hopeful Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“No big surprise, my COVID test came back positive,” Henderson tweeted on Saturday morning.

“Stay safe out there, everyone. Wear your masks to protect others — by the time you have symptoms, you’ve already been contagious for a couple days and could have unknowingly infected others.”

The reason Henderson was expecting the diagnosis is that she learned she had been exposed to the virus.

“This week, two members of my immediate family tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted on Friday. “I have now begun to show symptoms consistent with the virus and am presumed to be positive, though this will be confirmed when my test results are returned.”

Henderson currently serves as Utah state senator for district 7, in Utah County.

