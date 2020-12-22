Sen. Lee 1 of 6 senators to vote against COVID relief bill; Lee shares reasoning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), one of only six U.S. Senators to vote against the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, on Tuesday morning explained that decision.

In a series of tweets issued at 8:19 a.m., Lee explained his thinking in the matter. Lee said the bill was linked with a larger spending bill that served special interests, not the interests of the people.

Read his full statement below:

2/4 This COVID relief bill – like the one Senate Democrats blocked for months out of pure partisan politics – contains some much-needed items to help Utahns recover including more funding for faster vaccine deployment and an expanded charitable deduction. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 22, 2020

4/4 This process has not overcome Washington dysfunction; it is Washington dysfunction. Even during a pandemic this is not how governing should be done, it is unfair to the American people, and that is why I voted no. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 22, 2020

Other Senators to vote against the COVID-19 release bill were Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin; and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

On Dec. 11, Lee blocked legislation that would have allowed the creation of women’s and Latinos on the National Mall, enraging supporters of the multi-year projects.

“The last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation with an array of segregated, separate-but-equal museums for hyphenated identity groups,” Lee said.