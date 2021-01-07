Sen. Mitt Romney condemns violent protest at U.S. Capitol ‘an insurrection’; Gov. Spencer Cox asks Utahns to reject violence

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Just after the 6 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C., went into effect Wednesday, following a multiple-hour pro-Trump and anti-election protest turned violent at the U.S. Capitol and left one woman dead, Sen. Mitt Romney posted a tweet condemning what occurred.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States,” Romney tweeted at 6:14 Eastern Standard Time, 4:14 Mountain Standard Time.

Insurrection, a strong word not often used to describe actions within the U.S., means “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”

“Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy,” Romney tweeted.

“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.

“We must not be intimidated or prevented from fulfilling our constitutional duty. I urge my colleagues to move forward with completing the electoral count, to refrain from further objections, and to unanimously affirm the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

The violent protesters breached the U.S. Capitol, after which Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were whisked away from the scene, to safety. Several hours later, the building was declared secure, and lawmakers returned to continue processing each state’s election certification votes.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take office in two weeks, but the certification is part of the required process.

Protesters had aimed at disrupting the certification process, hoping Pres. Donald Trump could remain president despite failing to win the election, which Trump has insisted was “stolen” from him, claiming he actually won by “a landslide.”

Multiple court cases brought on Trump’s behalf were thrown out by judges, many of whom said no evidence was produced.

Newly elected Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, speaking from the Governor’s residence, shared a message that went out about 20 minutes before Romney’s tweets.

"We are better than this in America." A message from Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox: pic.twitter.com/QEWgvuRogC — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 6, 2021

“I am deeply troubled by the chaos and devastation, at the cowardly acts of violence that we are seeing in our nation’s capitol on this day,” he said in part.

“As patriots, as Utahns, as Americans, as people who care deeply about each other and care deeply about this great nation, I urge you to stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil we have seen in our nation’s capitol today.

“Now make no mistake: Protesting is a critical piece of American history. It is enshrined in our Constitution. It is a right we hold and that we bear deeply. We encourage people to exercise that right to peaceably assemble, peaceably come together to make your voice heard. But we must condemn in the strongest of terms violence, personal attacks, the non-peaceful use of people’s voice.”

Cox said protesters in Utah had been mostly peaceful.

“To any of you who are out there who are considering joining those protests, I ask you to please do so, but again, to do so in the right way: to do so loud, to do so proud, but to do so in a respectful manner, and by no means, to resort to violence or property destruction.”

Cox urged Utahns to not just stand by silent, but to speak out against violence as unacceptable.

“We are better than this in Utah,” he said. “We are better than this in America.”

See Cox’s entire statement on the player above.

Trump went on Twitter and praised the rioters as patriots and was subsequently blocked by Twitter from posting for 12 hours.

Before it was removed, Trump’s tweet said:

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever.”