Sen. Mitt Romney responds to Vladimir Putin’s comments about ‘weapons of destruction’

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Senator Mitt Romney released a statement Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would partially mobilize reservist in the war against Ukraine, while blaming the West for the conflict with Ukraine.

“Russia will use all the instruments at its disposal to counter a threat against its territorial integrity — this is not a bluff,” Putin said in a national address.

Putin claimed top North Atlantic Treaty Organization officials had said that it would be acceptable to carry out nuclear strikes on Russia, although he provided no evidence to support the accusation.

“To those who allow themselves such statements, I would like to remind them, Russia also has many types of weapons of destruction, the components of which in some cases are more modern than those of the countries of NATO,” Putin said in his address, according to numerous news agencies.

Romney tweeted his response to Putin’s statement.

“Today, Putin threatened nuclear warfare — a murderous, redefining, reorienting geopolitical act. The Biden Administration and our allies must make clear to China that a Russian nuclear attack would align them with a global pariah and result in severe economic consequences.

“The end of Soviet-era containment and the opening of trade propelled China’s economy and dramatically reduced poverty. If Russia uses nuclear weapons, peaceful and responsible nations would be forced to turn back the clock for those aligned with a nuclear terror state.”