WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Senator Mitt Romney‘s office has announced the Utah senator has contracted COVID-19.

“Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19,” says a statement released by his office.

“He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time. Mrs. Romney has tested negative.

“Both Senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.”