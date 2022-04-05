Mitt Romney says he’ll vote yes on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson; Mike Lee gives thumbs down

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have both shared their intentions when it comes to supporting U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Romney now says he intends to support Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court in U.S. history.

Lee plans to oppose her nomination, he announced on Monday.

Both shared their reasoning on Twitter.

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney wrote.

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation.”

Lee came to a different conclusion.

“They told us to look at judicial philosophy, but Judge Jackson said she doesn’t have one,” Lee’s tweet says. “They leaned on her record, but what we have of her record is troubling. They said to look at her answers, but she didn’t answer basic questions & endorsed judicial activism. I will vote no.”

Lee shared additional thoughts in a video comment. Both men’s tweets appear below.

I intend to vote in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. My statement: pic.twitter.com/uGaxx8sJn5

— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 4, 2022

They told us to look at judicial philosophy, but Judge Jackson said she doesn’t have one. They leaned on her record, but what we have of her record is troubling. They said to look at her answers, but she didn’t answer basic questions & endorsed judicial activism. I will vote no. pic.twitter.com/iVmZlUSbbr — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 4, 2022

The full Senate voted 53-47 to move forward with the confirmation process after the judiciary committee deadlocked in an 11-11 party line vote earlier in the day.

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska indicated Monday that she would join Romney, and GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, in voting with 50 Democrats in support of Jackson later in the week.

“My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer” Murkowski said in a statement.