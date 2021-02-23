Sen. Mitt Romney unveils plan to raise minimum wage

WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Tuesday announced plans to introduce the Higher Wages for American Workers Act.

The legislation would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $10 and mandate E-Verify to ensure the wage increase only goes to legal workers, said a press release from Romney.

The bill will also index future minimum wage increases to inflation and includes protections for small businesses. A summary of the legislation can be found here.

“For millions of Americans, the rising cost of living has made it harder to make ends meet, but the federal minimum wage has not been increased in more than ten years,” Romney said. “Our legislation would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs and increase the federal minimum wage to $10, automatically raising it every two years to match the rate of inflation. Additionally, our bill would protect American jobs by requiring employers to use E-Verify to ensure that businesses cannot hire illegal immigrants. We must create opportunities for American workers and protect their jobs, while also eliminating one of the key drivers of illegal immigration.”

Cotton added: “American workers today compete against millions of illegal immigrants for too few jobs with wages that are too low — that’s unfair. Ending the black market for illegal labor will open up jobs for Americans. Raising the minimum wage will allow Americans filling those jobs to better support their families. Our bill does both.”