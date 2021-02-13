Sen. Romney releases statement on his pro-impeachment vote: ‘Trump is guilty’

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was one of seven Senate Republicans to cross party lines Saturday and vote to convict former President Donald Trump of the charges that led to his historic second impeachment.

Ten more votes were needed for a two-thirds majority to convict Trump, so the former president was acquitted.

At 1:46 p.m. MST on Saturday, Romney issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration of the respective counsels’ arguments, I have concluded that President Trump is guilty of the charge made by the House of Representatives. President Trump attempted to corrupt the election by pressuring the Secretary of State of Georgia to falsify the election results in his state.

“President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington on January 6th and urging them to march on the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes. He did this despite the obvious and well known threats of violence that day.

“President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President, and others in the Capitol. Each and every one of these conclusions compels me to support conviction.”