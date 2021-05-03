Sen. Susan Collins ‘appalled’ when Utah GOP members booed Sen. Mitt Romney, she tells CNN

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mitt Romney was booed on Saturday at the 2021 Utah GOP Organizing Convention, where a vote was held to determine if if he would be censured because he broke with party members with his two votes to impeach then president Donald Trump.

Romney narrowly avoided censure, which would have come with few to no consequences accept the symbolic. The delegate vote was 798 to 711. But that didn’t stop some of those in attendance from booing Romney when he took the stage.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told CNN on Sunday she was appalled by the behavior of some in her party.

“I was appalled,” Collins told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who serves his state and our country well.

“We Republicans need to remember that we are united by fundamental principles such as the believe in personal responsibility, individual freedom, opportunity, free markets, strong national defense — those are the principles that unite us. We are not a party that is led by just one person.”

Collins also defended Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), who has been criticized by some members of the Republican Party after she first bumped Pres. Joe Biden, a Democrat.

“We need to be accepting of differences in our party,” Collins said. “We don’t want to become like too much of the Democratic Party, which has been taken over by the progressive left.

“We need to have room for a variety of views, especially since we adhere to those core principles that I mentioned earlier.”