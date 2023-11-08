Senate confirms U of U Med School grad as NIH director

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a 1985 graduate of the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine, on Tuesday was confirmed as the 16th director of the National Institutes of Health.

As NIH director, Bertagnolli will oversee the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world. The NIH has a budget of more than $47 billion and is comprised of 27 institutes and centers.

The Senate confirmed Bertagnolli, nominated by President Joe Biden, to lead the National Institutes of Health in a 62-36 vote, according to Politico.

Nearly every Democrat joined 13 Republicans in filling the post responsible for overseeing billions in federal research grants, but vacant since Dr. Francis Collins left nearly two years ago, Politico said in its report.

Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) spoke just before the vote:

“Dr. Bertagnolli is the right person to ensure the NIH stays on the cutting edge of innovation and research and fulfills its critical mission to promote health, improve equity, keep our nation competitive and give patients across the world real hope for the future,” Murray said, in part.

Dr. Michael L. Good, M.D., CEO of University of Utah Health, said Bertagnolli will serve as an inspiration.

“The Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah is very proud to call Dr. Bertagnolli an alum,” he said in a released statement. “Her accomplished career serves as a beacon for our students, faculty, and community at large.”

A cancer surgeon, Bertagnolli became the first female director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in October 2022. She was also the first woman to lead the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s surgical oncology division in Boston. She will be the first surgeon to lead the NIH and its second female director, following in the footsteps of Bernadine Healy, M.D., who served as NIH director from 1991-1993.

Prior to becoming director of the NCI, Bertagnolli served as chair of University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute External Advisory Board, a U of U Health news release says. In that position, she played a key role on advising Huntsman Cancer Institute on strategy for its cancer research efforts and particularly the institute’s enhanced commitment to the Mountain West.

“Monica Bertagnolli’s invaluable contributions to Huntsman Cancer Institute were instrumental in shaping our strategic vision for cancer research and treatment in rural Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming,” said Mary Beckerle, Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO, in the news release. “Her dedication and insight have left an indelible mark on our mission, reflecting a commitment to advancing access to cancer care that resonates far and wide.”