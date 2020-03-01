Senator Amy Klobuchar to visit Salt Lake City Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will make a campaign stop in Salt Lake City Monday.

Klobuchar’s website says the event will be held at The Depot at 13 N. 400 West, with doors opening at 8:15 a.m., and the program starting at 9 a.m.

The same day, the day before Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at the Utah State Fairpark at 155 N. 1000 West. The event will begin at noon. Other Stories of Interest: Biden wins South Carolina primary

Sanders currently has 45 delegates, with Pete Buttigieg in second place with 26 delegates and Joe Biden in third place with 15 delegates. Elizabeth Warren has eight delegates and Klobuchar has seven.

Buttigieg visited Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 17, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a rally here Thursday, Feb. 19.

To RSVP for the Klobuchar event click here.