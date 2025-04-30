Sentencing for convicted murderer Kent Cody Barlow set for June 30

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has shared the date of convicted murderer Kent Cody Barlow’s sentencing.

Barlow will be sentenced on June 30. The department also also shared a message regarding the crash that killed two toddlers friends playing in a horse corral at Cedar Valley Stables.

The boys, both 3, were Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.

“It was testified to during the trial that Barlow was driving at 122 MPH shortly before leaving the roadway and crashing, ending the lives of the two little boys,” the UCSO news release says.

The crash happened on May 2, 2022. Besides the two murders, first-degree felonies, Barlow was convicted last Friday of one count of use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

“This tragedy devastated the lives of the two families, affected the community, and law enforcement,” the release says. “We are proud of the monumental effort that went into this case, done by nearly every division of our agency and others.

“From the on-scene investigations, interviews, and forensics exams so many law enforcement professionals worked on this case with the single purpose in mind to bring this case in front of a jury and find justice for this incident.

“We hope that this verdict can bring some semblance of closure to the families of the victims and the community. The Ratliff and Jackson families again have our deepest condolences for the loss of their two boys.”