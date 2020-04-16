Several hospitalized, dozens displaced; 12 vehicles destroyed in South Salt Lake apartment fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of residents were displaced and two infants were hospitalized after a three-alarm apartment fire Thursday in South Salt Lake.

The blaze was first reported at the Shenandoah Apartments, 336 E. 3360 South, just after 3 a.m. The first crews to arrived found the three-story apartment building, which has 24 units, engulfed in smoke and flames.

Officials radioed they were entering the structure in an attempt to mount rescues on the second and third floors.

Initial reports indicate that four people, including a mom, dad and two infants were taken by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. There was no word on their conditions.

Two others, both adults, were also injured and taken to an area hospital. No word on their conditions, either.

There were reports of at least one other person being injured after jumping from the second floor of the apartment complex, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The fire reportedly broke out in a carport before spreading to the apartments. A dozen vehicles were destroyed.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.