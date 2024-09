UTAH, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Box Elder, Weber and Davis Counties, effective until at least 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds could reach up to 60 mph, the statement says, and pea-sized hale is possible.

The area involved has a population of more than 500,000. Residents who may be outdoors are advised to seek shelter.