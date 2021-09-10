Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of northern Utah Friday afternoon.

The warning is in place for areas including Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Kaysville, Farmington, Mountain Green, Enterprise, Morgan, and Porterville, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. The warning is in place until 3 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are possible.

