TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tooele County.

The threats include strong, gusty wind, frequent lightning and hail. People in the area are encouraged to shelter indoors.

The warning will remain in effect at least through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. For updates, click here.