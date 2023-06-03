Severe thunderstorm warning issued

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas including Salt Lake City, Millcreek and Taylorsville.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m., the statement says.

A previous alert issued at 12:30 p.m. showed the storm moving through an area slightly to the south, which included West Jordan. Hail pellet slightly smaller than quarters are being shared on social media.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the storm develops.