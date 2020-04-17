Sevier County first responders’ training conference canceled due to pandemic

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, April 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will cancel its 2020 Fishlake Search and Rescue Conference.

“After much discussion and thought, it is with sadness we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fishlake Search and Rescue conference,” the SCSO statement says.

“With the current trends and timing, it would be irresponsible of us to run the risk of exposing so many great first responders and have them possibly bring home or be placed out of service. We will greatly miss seeing you all this year!”

First responders who have made reservations with Fishlake resorts can contact them, and “they will gladly move your reservation to the 2021 conference,” the statement says.

“We haven’t come this far to only come this far! Stay healthy, so others may live!”