Update: Missing girl from Sevier County found safe

ELSINORE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers in Sevier County are thanking the public for helping locate a missing 14-year-old Elsinore girl.

“Thanks to everyone who provided information and tips to us we have been able to locate the missing Elsinore juvenile,” the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post.

“She is in good health and has been returned home.”

The teen was first reported missing after leaving her family’s residence Saturday, prompting her parents to contact authorities.

No other information was provided surrounding the 14-year-old’s return, but the SCSO made it known they were grateful for the public’s assistance.

“Thank you so much for your help,” the sheriff’s office wrote.