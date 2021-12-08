Sexual assault, robbery suspect arrested overnight in Salt Lake City, SWAT team aids in effort

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a sexual assault and robbery was taken into custody overnight in Salt Lake City.

According to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call Tuesday about 9:30 p.m. with a report of a sexual assault and robbery at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Main Street.

Officers were able to make contact with the victim and “observed physical injuries,” the statement said. The victim was then taken to an area hospital as part of the sexual assault investigation.

“During their investigation, officers learned that several people were holed up inside an apartment unit and that there was likely a firearm inside the residence,” the SLCPD statement said. “Officers began attempts to contact the people inside the apartment unit in an effort to safely resolve the situation.”

Around 11:30 p.m. the on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of the SLCPD SWAT team and the department’s crisis negotiators.

By 2:12 a.m. Wednesday SWAT took several people into custody, “including the person believed to be the primary suspect and a person with an active warrant,” the statement said.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown praised officers for bringing the standoff to a safe conclusion.

“These are very dangerous situations and yet the actions of our patrol officers, SWAT team members, and crisis negotiators in this case highlights their expertise in handling these cases professionally for the safety of our community and the integrity of the investigation.”

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit are leading the investigation.

An SLCPD Victim’s Advocate is providing in-person support and resources to the victim, police said.