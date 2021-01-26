Shelter-in-place lifted for 3 schools in South Salt Lake, Magna

SOUTH SALT LAKE, MAGNA, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — A shelter-in-place protocol has been lifted for a junior high school in South Salt Lake and an elementary school and a junior high school in Magna Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from Granite School District at 1 p.m. said: “Granite Park Junior High has been placed on a shelter-in-place protocol by law enforcement as they attempt to locate a suspect in the area. There is increased police presence at the Granite Education Center and Woodrow Wilson Elementary but no protocol has been initiated.”

A follow-up tweet about 10 minutes later said: “Copper Hills Elementary and Matheson Junior High have been placed on a shelter-in-place protocol by law enforcement as they execute a warrant in the area. There is no direct threat to students, and the protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety.”

Another tweet just before 2 p.m. said the protocol has been lifted and school is proceeding as normal at all locations.