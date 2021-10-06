Shelter-in-place order issued due to ‘active shooter’ in Rockville near Zion Canyon

ROCKVILLE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of Rockville near the mouth of Zion Canyon are being ordered to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon due to an “active shooter,” officials say.

“Active shooter situation going on in Rockville,” says a Facebook post from Springdale Police Department. “Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please stay away from the area.”

Officers are at the scene and residents need to shelter in place, according to the statement which was posted at 4:30 p.m.

An emergency text that went out to residents of Rockville at 4:11 p.m. says: “We have an active suspect in the area on foot that is armed, please shelter in place and make sure your doors and windows are locked.

“White male, mid-50s, gray shirt, blue hat and glasses, salt and pepper goatee. If you see anything please call 911 immediately.”

Both directions of SR-9 in the Rockville area are also closed, said a tweet from UDOT at 5:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the incident began as a police pursuit on SR-9 from LaVerkin and the suspect shot at multiple vehicles. It is not clear at this time if anyone has been injured.

Numerous police agencies pursued the suspect and he then fled on foot in area of Bridge Road in the Rockville.

As of 6 p.m., he has not yet been apprehended and SWAT is responding to the scene.

To sign up for reverse 911 calls in that area, click here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.