Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot dead after confronting deputies in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed burglary suspect who emerged from a trailer and confronted deputies and made “aggressive actions” toward them was shot and killed late Friday night in Huntsville, a statement from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 10:40 p.m.

“The male subject was seen by the homeowner, attempting to break into a trailer parked in front of the house,” the WCSO statement says. “The subject also fired several shots during this time. Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with a deputy from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“​When deputies arrived on the scene the subject, who was armed, confronted them. The subject made aggressive actions towards the deputies, and two deputies fired shots. The subject was hit by the gunfire. Medical rendered aid immediately; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries.”

​No deputies or bystanders were injured in this incident. The investigation was turned over to the Weber County Office Officer Involved Critical Incident Team, per protocol.

“The deputy from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, per policy.

“​We would like to thank Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol for their assistance in this incident. There is no threat to the public at this time and your patience is appreciated while we conduct our investigation.”