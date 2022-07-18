Sheriff: Investigation underway after 2 people shot by Ute Indian Tribe Fish & Wildlife officer

DUCHESNE County, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after a Utah Indian Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot two people, a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“On Sunday, July 17, 2022, officers with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting on Ute Indian Tribal lands near Uinta Canyon just north of Neola,” says the DCSO statement, released Monday afternoon.

“Two non-tribal individuals had been shot by a Ute Indian Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer following a UTV incident on tribal lands.” UTV stands for utility terrain vehicles.

The two people shot were transported to hospitals, the statement says.

“Their current status is unknown. The FBI has taken over the investigation. No further details will be released at this time.”