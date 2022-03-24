Sheriff: Man arrested in Davis County for attempted child exploitation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff detectives, in conjunction with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, has arrested 43-year-old Ryan Holm after he allegedly attempted to entice a minor through social media.

Holm, currently on probation, had three active warrants for his arrest when he was taken into custody, a statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says.

“In December of 2021, Holm, using a popular social media app, contacted who he suspected to be a female child. Over the next several months, Holm sent pornographic images of himself and repeatedly requested pornographic photos of the minor,'” investigators said.

“After confirming the age of the child to be under 14, Holm requested to meet with the child in Farmington. Holm described and suggested various sexual acts he wished to engage in with the minor. Holm stated he would be bringing methamphetamine and marijuana to ‘help relax’ the child.”

Holms was found with 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of marijuana in his possession, the statement says.

“I appreciate the hard work put in by our deputies,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Swift action to remove this individual from our community means at least one child is safer today.”

Holm was booked into the Davis County Jail on initial charges including:

Entice a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Controlled substances schedule I or II, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to minor, a third-degree felony

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents and guardians to stay vigilant in actively monitoring their child’s social media accounts, the statement says.

“Encourage open dialogue on internet safety. Understand and USE the various social media platforms your child engages in so you have a complete understanding of how they work. Help your child understand their digital footprint and be clear that any photo uploaded to the internet can end up in the wrong hands, even if they believe the photo to be deleted.”

Anyone with additional information on Holm’s suspect activities or on potential victims is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4150.