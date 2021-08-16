Sheriff: Parleys Canyon Fire evacuees may be free to head home Tuesday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday afternoon that if all goes as hoped, residents who evacuated Saturday due to the Parleys Canyon Fire may be free to return home Tuesday morning.

“As of noon today, here is what we know,” the SCSO’s Facebook message says. “Fire officials are concerned about the east line of the #ParleysCanyonFire. This is just west of Summit Park and Pinebrook. Fire personnel tell us there is 0% containment on this side of the fire. Because of that, we have to keep the evacuation orders in place.

“There are many aircraft and ground crews working the fire line,” the message continues. “As soon as they’re confident they have containment we will be able to lift the evacuation orders. For now, we are sticking with Tuesday morning as a timeline on the evacuation. We hope to have good news before then.”

The Sheriff’s message says hundreds of personnel are working on the fire, and “we are committed to doing our best to keep your homes safe while you’re away. Thank you for your support and gestures of kindness during such a difficult time in our community.”

An estimated 6,000 to 8,000 residences were involved in a Saturday evacuation order that included the communities of Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon and Mill Creek.

The fire remains at 0% containment. Aerial flights on Sunday officially mapped the fire at 619 acres, lower than previous estimates, but more accurate due to the measurement method, a Utah Fire Info tweet says.