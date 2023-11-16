Sheriff seeks to identify 10 after burglary, vandalism at Sundance

SUNDANCE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying 10 people accused of burglarizing a cabin and vandalizing a ski lift at Sundance Mountain Resort.

The sheriff’s office shared video and photos on social media Thursday of the group accused of writing racist graffiti and destroying to fire extinguishers at the Outlaw Mid-Station lift June 9.

A nearby cabin also was burglarized, resulting in about $15,000 in damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives believe the two incidents are related,” the post says.

Anyone who recognizes people in the video or photos is asked to contact detective Roger Lowe at 801-851-4025 or [email protected].