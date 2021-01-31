Sheriff: Summit County avalanche buries man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An avalanche in the backcountry of Summit County has buried at least one person, a statement from Sheriff Justin Martinez says.

According to reports, the emergency call came in at about 3:25 p.m. The buried man was dug out by a friend, who performed CPR.

Lt. Andrew Wright, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily at 5:28 p.m. Saturday that a Department of Public Safety helicopter was trying to reach the man and hoist him out.

“But it hasn’t reached him, and we are losing light,” Wright said. “If we lose light and we have to come back in the morning, that would be very bad news.”

Wright said he could not confirm the condition of the victim, or even if he had survived.

A tweet issued at 4:49 p.m. Saturday shared the news:

We are currently working a backcountry #avalanche in the Square Top area outside the ski resort. There is one confirmed burial. It is unknown if there are any other people involved. The area is extremely unstable and rescuers are working to get into the area safely. #summitcounty pic.twitter.com/n0zMOhj5XU — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) January 30, 2021

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.