Police: Fatal accident triggers reprisal; victim’s brother shoots up wrong home in Kearns avenging sister’s death

KEARNS, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man is custody in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Kearns which investigators say was an act of reprisal for a fatal traffic accident involving the suspect’s 14-year-old sister more than a year ago.

Accused triggerman Angel Medina, Jr., has been charged on suspicion of:

Five third-degree felony counts of discharging of a firearm

Possession of a dangerous firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Investigators say Medina was seeking revenge for the death of his teen sister who died days shy of her 15th birthday after being ejected in a July 2019 West Jordan rollover accident. Police say the man who was behind the wheel of the car that night was the intended target Wednesday when Medina mistakenly fired multiple shots into the wrong residence near 5400 W. Mountain Man Drive just before 5 p.m.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Third District Court, two suspects approached the Kearns residence on foot, when one of them, later identified as Medina, pulled a gun and fired multiple shots into the home.

“The residence was occupied by multiple children and an elderly adult,” the probable cause statement says. “Several bullet holes were found on the exterior wall of the residence, of those, a few entered the house and went through interior walls,” the statement said.

“The victims were approached by a neighbor that said they knew who did it,” the probable cause statement said. “The neighbor had been receiving threats from the alleged suspects due to a car accident in which the alleged suspect’s sister was killed. The neighbor was the other driver involved in that situation.”

The neighbor directed police to the Facebook page of a “well known juvenile gang member,” the statement says. The neighbor said he had filed a police report about the teen after the suspect threatened on social media to “light up” the house.

A warrant was served the next day, and the juvenile suspect confirmed he was at the shooting, wearing a red hoodie that was found at his residence, but said he did not fire the gun. The interview led to a warrant of arrest for Medina, the probable cause statement said.

The juvenile suspect’s name was not released due to his age.

Clothing matching that shown in surveillance video was found at Medina’s residence, the statement said.

Medina, who is considered a flight risk, is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.