Sheriff’s officials release names of men killed in Utah County plane crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two men killed in a plane crash Tuesday above Slate Canyon.

The victims were Collin Niemela, 23, of Santaquin, and Evan Backers, 26, of South Jordan.

The lone survivor of the crash is a 22-year-old Springville man. He is being treated at Utah Valley Hospital.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, said the crash was reported at 11:15 a.m. and emergency crews began making their way to the remote scene, in the mountains east of Provo.

Cannon said the survivor was up and walking when Provo Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene, near Kyhv Peak Road (formerly called Squaw Peak Road).

Image Google Maps

The survivor was lucky, Cannon said.

“Anytime somebody survives landing, essentially, that’s not on a runway, they are very, very fortunate. The fact that somebody might be able to survive something like this while others did not, tells you that timing was just right for that person to survive,” Cannon said.

“And you know, there’s a lot of challenging times ahead for them and their families.”

Crews responding to the scene also included those from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue.

A GoFundMe account has been created with the stated purpose of helping pay Niemela’s funeral costs. As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used as stated. Check out the account for yourself by clicking this link.

The page offers a tribute:

“It is with heavy hearts that we come together to remember our dear friend Collin, who left us far too soon. Collin was a bright light in our lives, a source of laughter, and a true friend,” it says in part.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, we want to ensure that Collin’s family can focus on grieving and healing rather than the financial burdens that come with saying goodbye. … Whether Collin was cheering us up with his infectious laughter or lending a helping hand, his impact on our lives is immeasurable.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released and confirmed.