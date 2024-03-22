Shooter identified in 2018 deaths of couple missing from Arizona Strip

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona, March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say they’ve identified the shooter in the 2018 deaths of a Littlefield couple.

Jerry and Susan McFalls both were 62 when they went missing from their home on the Arizona Strip on Jan. 11, 2018, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Remains discovered in shallow grave in a desert area near the Virgin River Gorge on Oct. 15, 2018, were later determined to be the missing couple, who also had a home in West Jordan.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that Kenneth Gene Snyder, 57, of Littlefield, was responsible for the McFalls’ deaths.

Witness accounts say Jerry McFalls and Snyder got into a verbal altercation after McFalls approached Snyder’s residence.

“The altercation escalated, resulting in Snyder shooting Jerry, then Susan, and removing their bodies from the property,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Snyder also threatened to kill the witness if they called law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 1, 2023, Snyder was shot and killed during a domestic violence assault on his property.

“With Snyder being deceased, no arrest can be made in reference to his involvement in the murder of Jerry and Susan McFalls,” the release says.

The investigation began Jan. 21, 2018, when the sheriff’s office responded to the McFalls’ Littlefield home after family members reported the couple as missing. The McFalls’ phones, money, medication, IDs, pets and guns were found at the home.

Susan McFalls’ remains were positively identified on Oct. 18, 2018, by comparing medical records and a medical device located along with the remains. Jerry McFalls’ remains were positively identified on Jan. 30, 2020, using DNA analysis.