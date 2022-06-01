Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 people

June 1 (UPI) — A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four people dead, local police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said the suspected shooter was counted among the four dead, though it’s unclear who killed the shooter.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KOKI-TV in Tulsa the shooting broke out in the afternoon at the Natalie Medical Building at the hospital.

Meulenberg described it as “a catastrophic scene.”

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” the Tulsa Police Department said on Facebook. “We know there are multiple injuries and potentially multiple casualties.”

The TPD’s Special Operations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene, the Tulsa World reported. Authorities shut down nearby roadways.

“Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response,” Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted.

A family reunification site was set up at the nearby Memorial High School.

This is a developing story.