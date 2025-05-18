Shooting in Kearns High School parking lot leaves 1 dead

KEARNS, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in the Kearns High School parking lot.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 5525 S. Cougar Lane about 1:49 a.m. after a caller reported one person down in the school’s north lot.

When officers arrived, they found a person with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local trauma center, where they were pronounced dead.

Unified Police detective Angie Oldham confirmed the fatality to Gephardt Daily, but said no other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

