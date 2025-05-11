Shooting in Kearns leaves one critically injured

KEARNS, Utah, May 10, 2025 (AP) — Unified Police Department investigators are probing a shooting that occurred Saturday night near 6000 South Cougar Lane in Kearns, leaving one person in critical condition.

Sgt. Aymee Race of the Unified Police Department said officers responded to reports around 7:55 p.m. of an individual shot and lying on the ground next to a vehicle. First responders, including police and fire personnel, provided aid at the scene before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooting took place during a large outdoor gathering, and police were questioning several partygoers as part of the investigation. Race noted that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear as the investigation is in its early stages.

Unified Police violent crime investigators were assisted by West Jordan police and members of the Salt Lake County Metro Gang Unit.

Authorities have designated the area an active crime scene and are urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.