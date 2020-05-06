Shops at South Town set to reopen Thursday, with restrictions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Shops at South Town in South Jordan will reopen Thursday with some restrictions.

A news release from the mall said temporary hours will be Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Recommended hours for high-risk guests will be Tuesday and Friday 11 a.m. to noon.

“The safety and health of our guests, employees, and community is always our top priority,” the news release said. “In compliance with orders and recommendations from the Governor of Utah and local health organizations and out of an abundance of caution to keep everyone as safe as possible, The Shops at South Town will be taking additional safety and sanitation precautions for the well-being of our community.”

Officials will make the following changes:

Tables and chairs in the dining areas have been reconfigured to abide by social distancing practices.

The mall’s housekeeping team has increased the frequency of sterilization procedures using CDC-recommended products, with an amplified focus on all high-volume touch-points such as restrooms, dining areas, escalators, elevators, entrance doors, and handrails.

The center has installed additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

The Children’s Play Area will remain temporarily closed.

Restrooms and the Family Lounge will close several times each day for deep cleaning and sanitation.

All the center’s management, housekeeping, and security employees will be wearing face coverings while in the shopping center.

For more information on South Town’s reopening click here.

Fashion Place Mall in Murray reopened with some restrictions Tuesday, while City Creek Center followed suit Wednesday.