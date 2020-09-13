Shots fired at gathering in Taylorsville early Sunday morning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department officers responded after shots were fired at a gathering in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 1600 W. Jolly Circle at approximately 4:45 a.m., UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

She said no one was injured and there was no property damage.

Cutler said nobody was taken into custody as those that were at the gathering were uncooperative.

The sequence of events that led up to the shots being fired is not clear at this time.

