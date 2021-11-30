Shots fired at multiple vehicles on I-15 in Juab County, 2 motorists wounded

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two motorists have been wounded after multiple vehicles were fired on by an unknown shooter at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A statement released by Utah Highway Patrol is as follows:

Tuesday morning November 30, 2021, several vehicles were shot as they were traveling on I-15 between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a light colored SUV, possibly something like a Jeep Cherokee.

We are investigating four vehicles that were shot, three that were southbound in the area and one that was northbound.

Two individuals from those vehicles were struck by the shots fired and have non-life threatening injuries.

The last report was that the suspect was southbound on I-15 but the last reported vehicle that was shot was northbound.

The current whereabouts of the shooter are unknown at this time.

The public is urged to be alert in the area and report any suspicious activity.

If anyone has information about or witnessed the shooting incident, they are urged to contact the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.